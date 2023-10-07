Tottenham Hotspur were reportedly scouting the Galatasaray winger Kerem Akturkoglu when the Turkish outfit took on Manchester United recently as per Fotospor.

The 24-year-old has had an impressive start to the season, scoring five goals and picking up seven assists across all competitions.

The Turkish winger is versatile enough to play anywhere across the front three and he could prove to be a useful acquisition for Tottenham in the long run.

The player has a contract with the Turkish outfit until the summer of 2026 and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham decide to make a move for him in the coming months. Players like Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski have not been at their best for a while and Tottenham could look to bring in attacking reinforcements.

Akturkoglu could be a useful option on the left of a front three and he will add goals and creativity to the Tottenham attack. His direct style of play would be a good fit for Ange Postecoglou’s system as well.

Meanwhile, Tottenham were not the only club with scouts in attendance when Galatasaray took on Manchester United. Clubs like Arsenal sent scouts to watch potential targets in action as well. Tottenham must look to act swiftly if they want to sign the 24-year-old in the coming months.

The opportunity to join the London club will be an attractive option for the player and he is likely to be tempted if there is a concrete offer on the table.