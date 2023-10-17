Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Turkish winger Kerem Akturkoglu from Galatasaray.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League and clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are keen on the player as well. Tottenham have already made an enquiry ahead of a potential offer and they are looking to schedule a meeting with the 24-year-old as per Aksam.

The Turkish winger will add goals and assists in the final third for the North London club, and it remains to be seen whether they can beat the competition from clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United to secure his signature.

Tottenham will have to bring in an alternative to Richarlison and the 24-year-old certainly fits the profile.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta has not been able to rotate his front three because of the lack of options at his disposal. The arrival of the Turkish attacker will certainly allow the Spanish manager to shuffle his pack.

As far as Manchester United are concerned, players like Jadon Sancho and Antony have not been able to live up to the expectations since their big-money moves to Old Trafford. The Red Devils should prioritise the signing of a quality winger in the coming months.

Liverpool could also use more depth in the wide areas. Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz are the only reliable wingers at the club right now.

The opportunity to join these clubs will be an attractive option for Akturkoglu and he will be tempted. The 24-year-old has five goals and seven assists to his name across all competitions this season and he could develop into a quality Premier League attacker with the right guidance.