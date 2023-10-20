Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has been linked with a move away from the Italian club in recent months.

A report from TuttoJuve claims that the striker has a market value of €80 million but the Italian outfit are likely to demand more and a fee of around €100 million might be required to sign the player in the near future.

The 23-year-old has had a difficult time since his move to the Italian club and he scored just 14 goals across all competitions last season. However, the Serbian international has managed to hit the ground running this year and he has four goals in six appearances across all competitions.

Clubs like Real Madrid, Chelsea and Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing the striker. The report states that the three clubs might be willing to pay around €80 million for the player but it remains to be seen whether they are ready to go up to €100 million.

Vlahovic is undoubtedly a talented, young striker but he has done nothing to justify the €100 million price tag yet. He will need to prove himself at the highest level on a consistent basis.

Chelsea need to sign a quality striker to support Nicolas Jackson and the 23-year-old certainly fits the profile. The Blues struggled to score goals consistently last season and signing a reliable target man like Vlahovic could prove to be a wise decision.

Similarly, Real Madrid will need to find a quality number nine after the departure of Karim Benzema at the start of the season.

As far as Arsenal are concerned, they have been overly reliant on Gabriel Jesus and the Brazilian is not a prolific goalscorer. Signing a reliable finisher would be ideal for them as well.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops and whether the three clubs are willing to pay over the odds to sign the 23-year-old.