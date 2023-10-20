Pep Guardiola reveals who he thinks should win the Ballon d’Or

Pep Guardiola has stated that both Erling Halaand and Lionel Messi should win the Ballon d’Or this year.

The Manchester City manager had a front-row seat to the Norwegian’s incredible campaign last year, scoring 52 goals in just 53 games as his side won the treble.

Despite this incredible accolade, Guardiola still believes that his former player, Messi, should win it alongside Haaland.

The Argentinian forward is the favourite to win it this year after leading his country to their first World Cup since 1986 with the Spanish manager stating that he should have his own section.

“I always said that the Ballon d’Or had to be of two sections – one for Messi and one for the others,” Guardiola said on Friday via The West Australian.

“Haaland should win. We won the treble because he scored 52 goals but, of course, Messi – his worst season is the best of most players. Both deserve it.

“Egotistically, I would say I want Erling because he helped us to achieve what we achieved, I would love it – but I won’t tell you it’s unfair if Leo wins.

“It’s nice that many players for Man City will be there for the first time in many years and challenging for these trophies. That makes us so proud for our organisation.”