Real Madrid lining up sensational return for big name next summer

Currently the team to beat in La Liga, Real Madrid are already looking ahead to next season and the opportunity to recruit a massive name from their recent past.

Los Blancos aren’t necessarily known for looking backwards, as their recruitment policy over the years has shown, however, it does appear that they may make a concession on this occasion.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Jose Mourinho is being lined up as a potential replacement for Carlo Ancelotti, who is expected to take the Brazil national team job.

Back in 2013, it was Ancelotti who took over the reins at the Santiago Bernabeu from the Special One, so a role reversal could be on the cards.

Xabi Alonso’s name is also mentioned by the outlet, and whilst he has been honing his managerial skills and acumen at Bayer Leverkusen, there may be a school of thought that the Real job is just too big for him at this stage of his career.

At present, no decision has been made one way or the other, though it’s believed that the strength of public opinion is swaying the Real hierarchy towards Mourinho.

His contract with Roma ends in the summer so there will be no compensation package payable by the Spanish giants, which is another plus point in Mourinho’s favour.