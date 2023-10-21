Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing the Chelsea defender Reece James.

The 23-year-old has established himself as one of the best full-backs in the Premier League and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the Spanish giants.

Los Blancos will have to find a quality long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal and James has been identified as a potential option. Scouts from the Spanish club have shortlisted the England international as their preferred target and it remains to be seen whether Real Madrid come forward with an offer to sign him at the end of the season.

James was recently appointed as the captain of Chelsea football club and the Blues might not be keen on letting him leave any time soon. He is clearly a key member of Mauricio Pochettino’s dressing room, and the boyhood Chelsea fan is unlikely to push for an exit either.

A report from Estadio Deportivo claims that Real Madrid would be willing to spend around €35-40 million on the transfer.

James is a tremendous talent and Chelsea are unlikely to sanction his departure for that kind of money. Even if they agree to sell the player, they will demand a substantial amount of money from Real Madrid. It is fair to assume that any transfer would burn a hole in Real Madrid’s pocket.

It will be interesting to see how the situation situation develops over the next few months now.