Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was not happy with the referee’s decision to not send Ibrahima Konate off during the Merseyside derby.

The Liverpool defender could have been shown a second yellow for a foul on Beto which stopped a potential counter attack.

However, the referee and the VAR both decided against it leaving Everton extremely frustrated with the decision.

And Jordan Pickford, after the game, came out and slammed the officiating stating that it was ‘no shock’ that decisions did not go Everton’s way.

He said:

“It’s a tough day. It’s always going to be tough to come to Anfield as an Everton player.” “We gave it our all, worked hard and decisions definitely didn’t go our way, no shock there.” “I think the work-rate we’ve put in was second to none after going down to ten men. After about half an hour, we dug in and they created chances – like they were always going to. We put up a good fight. As a team, we’re not far off. Coming here is always a tough place, but we had a right good go and were always in the game – even with ten men. Going down to ten and the lads putting a shift in, you’re going to get tired.”

Liverpool scored not long after the Konate incident. Everton conceded a penalty after Keane handled the ball inside the penalty box. Mo Salah scored from the spot to give Liverpool the lead.

And Salah scored another in the dying minutes of the game. The goal came from a counter-attack led by Darwin Nunez who did brilliant to draw the defenders towards him before passing to the Egyptian who did what he does best.