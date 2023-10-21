Video: Amrabat rattles the woodwork from way out as Man United go close again

Man United were knocking at the door in the second half against Sheffield United, and they came closest to a second goal with a stunning effort from Sofyan Amrabat.

The Red Devils were toiling at times though they got into some good positions in the second half without having been able to take advantage.

As soon as Amrabat struck his shot from outside of the area, he must’ve thought the ball was heading into the top corner, however, it cannoned back off the bar.

What a goal it would’ve been.

Amrabat RATTLES the bar ? pic.twitter.com/DSXqzwNmUq — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 21, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports