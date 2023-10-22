Video: Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins continues hot streak with stunning goal vs West Ham

Aston Villa FC West Ham FC
Ollie Watkins is currently in a rich vein of form and the striker has continued his hot streak with a stunning goal in Aston Villa’s clash with West Ham.

The match at Villa Park has been an entertaining affair which saw the home side go 2-0 ahead thanks to two goals from Douglas Luiz on either side of the break.

Jarrod Bowen pulled one back for the Hammers but the three points now look to be staying in Birmingham as Ollie Watkins has smashed the ball into the net to make it 3-1.

This follows his goal for England over the international break and the hat-trick he scored against Brighton prior to that.

