Exclusive: Transfer expert hints “super professional” Chelsea star’s situation has now changed

Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella is impressing for Mauricio Pochettino’s side despite his future at the club recently looking in serious doubt.

Writing in his exclusive Daily Briefing column, Fabrizio Romano has now hinted that the Spanish defender’s situation at Chelsea may have changed ahead of January.

While it previously looked like Cucurella would surely be on his way out of Stamford Bridge at the next opportunity, Romano now says nothing about a January exit is being discussed, with Blues boss Pochettino and his staff very pleased with how Cucurella is doing.

The 25-year-old took some time to get going at Chelsea, but previously shone at Brighton, and it seems he’s finally starting to show that with some improved form under Pochettino.

Romano has made it clear that Cucurella has been nothing but professional since nearly joining Manchester United in the summer, so it’s fair to say it looks like the player’s situation has clearly changed.

“Marc Cucurella has been praised by Mauricio Pochettino after his improved form for Chelsea, so what could this mean for his future?” Romano wrote.

“As I explained recently, the feeling was that Cucurella could be one who would be allowed to leave Chelsea in January if he continued to find himself out of the team. He’s now playing and is doing really well, even against Bukayo Saka in the game against Arsenal at the weekend, so it will be interesting to see if Pochettino now decides to keep faith in the player.

“I can’t confirm yet what will happen, but I know that Cucurella has been super professional again since the Manchester United deal collapsed. He’s not complaining, just fighting for his place and now doing great. Pochettino and his staff are very happy with his mentality.

“There are no discussions about January now, Cucurella is only focused on Chelsea as they’re very happy with him.”