Manchester United midfielder Hannibal Mejbri is on Sevilla’s radar as he nears the end of his current contract at Old Trafford, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing column.

Mejbri has shown some potential in his early days at Man Utd, though it remains to be seen if he’ll feel Old Trafford is the best place for him to play regularly and continue his development.

Romano says the Red Devils are happy with the 20-year-old, and that they plan to hold talks over a new contract for him soon, despite the lingering interest from La Liga.

Mejbri’s current deal also includes the option to trigger an extension for another year, so there’s no need for United fans to panic about his future, even if he technically only has a few months left on his current deal.

It will be interesting to see how this situation develops in the weeks and months ahead, but Mejbri increasingly looks a fine option for Erik ten Hag after making four first-team appearances so far this season.

“There is no panic over Hannibal Mejbri’s situation. His contract expires at the end of the season but there is the option to extend it until 2025, so there’s no alert,” Romano said.

“As I mentioned in September, the club are planning to offer him a new long-term deal to be discussed soon. Sevilla have been monitoring him since July but United are very happy with him.”