Chelsea set to be cleared to sign big name from rivals for possibly less than £30m

Chelsea could reportedly be set to be cleared to sign Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for as little as £30million or even slightly less.

The Blues have recently been linked with Ramsdale as he’s fallen out of favour at the Emirates Stadium this season, with summer loan signing David Raya now looking like being the clear first choice for Mikel Arteta.

Ramsdale could still be a fine option for a number of other top clubs, however, and Todo Fichajes claim Chelsea could sign the England international for as little as £30m, or slightly below due to his current difficult situation.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops in the weeks ahead, but one imagines there’ll be some reservation at Arsenal about letting a talented player like Ramsdale join a direct rival.

Ramsdale may even still have a chance of reclaiming the no.1 spot for the Gunners as Raya has not looked entirely convincing since coming in, so it perhaps seems a bit premature to be making any predictions about a move to Chelsea in January.

Still, this story won’t die down and one imagines CFC would do well to bring in an upgrade on Robert Sanchez, who is another goalkeeper signed this summer but who is yet to look like the most reliable option.