Andre Onana defends Garnacho over social media post and says matter should end there

Manchester United’s Andre Onana has taken to social media to defend his teammate Alejandro Garnacho following reports that the youngster could receive a ban for a social media post about the goalkeeper.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the attacker is facing disciplinary action for a post that could be deemed to have racist connotations

The 19-year-old posted a photograph of Onana and other teammates celebrating the goalkeeper’s last-gasp penalty heroics shortly after Tuesday night’s 1-0 Champions League group game win over FC Copenhagen and included gorilla emojis.

The Argentina star quickly deleted the post after he was advised of how the post could be perceived, the FA are aware of the post and could charge the teenager with what would be a breach of their ‘racially sensitive social media posts’ guidelines.

Onana has now taken to social media to defend Garnacho, stating that he knows what the youngster meant by the post.

People cannot choose what I should be offended by. I know exactly what @agarnacho7 meant: power & strength. This matter should go no further. AO24 pic.twitter.com/RDzhwLI3BX — Andre Onana (@AndreyOnana) October 26, 2023

Onana said: “People cannot choose what I should be offended by. I know exactly what Garnacho meant: power and strength. This matter should go no further.”

Although the goalkeeper understands where his teammate is coming from, that doesn’t mean that the player won’t be punished.

The FA will likely make a decision very soon with Man United’s next game being against rivals Man City.