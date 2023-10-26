Chelsea considered ‘possible option’ for £250k-per week Man United star

Chelsea could be Jadon Sancho’s next destination.

That’s according to recent reports which suggest the outcasted Manchester United star has played his last game for the club.

A public falling out, which was caused by Sancho, 23, accusing Erik Ten Hag of lying, has left the winger facing an uncertain future.

Seemingly refusing to back down and apologise to his manager, Sancho is now a strong candidate to be offloaded in the January transfer window.

And while the winger is likely to have multiple admirers, his wages, which, according to Spotrac, are £250,000-per week, will prove a stumbling block for most clubs.

However, one team, according to The Athletic, that could be an option for the 23-year-old is Todd Boehly’s Chelsea. Not only do the Blues have the financial power to outmuscle clubs from abroad, but their London-based location makes for an ideal destination.

A snippet from their report on Thursday says: “…some in the industry believe Sancho’s connections to London, the city he grew up in, make Chelsea a possible option,”

Whether or not Chelsea, who are contending with their own problems, would be willing to offer the troubled star a career lifeline remains to be seen though.

