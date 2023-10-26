Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho may reportedly be facing a serious ban after an extremely offensive social media post about his teammate Andre Onana.

The post, which has now been deleted, seemed to celebrate Onana’s penalty save against Copenhagen in the Champions League this week, but was also accompanied by gorilla emojis.

According to the Metro, “Garnacho could now face a charge from the Football Association as the post is likely to be deemed an ‘aggravated breach’ of its rules on social media behaviour.”

This is clearly an embarrassing incident for the club and player, and Man Utd fans will hope it can all be resolved fairly smoothly.

Edinson Cavani received a huge fine for an incident during his time at Old Trafford, and also underwent a training course, so we could see similar happen here.