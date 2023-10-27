Erik ten Hag says key Man United star is “in a race against the clock” for Man City clash

It is a huge weekend in Manchester as the Man United host Man City in the first Manchester derby of the season but the home side will be without a key star for the clash.

Pep Guardiola’s side are overwhelming favourites heading into Sunday’s match given the quality they have, matched with the poor run of form United are in.

Both sides have players unavailable for the derby but one key star for Man United could return as Erik ten Hag says Casemiro is “in a race against the clock” to be fit.

Speaking at his press conference on Friday, the Dutch coach said: “Case is in a race against the clock, he’s not 100 per cent.”

Erik ten Hag says Casemiro is "in a race against the clock" to return for Man Utd this weekend ?? pic.twitter.com/xcnXWWqCMS — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 27, 2023

Casemrio has been unavailable for selection since picking up an injury during the last international break – missing last weekend’s victory against Sheffield United.

The return of the Brazilian would be a big boost for Ten Hag given his key role in Man United’s team but the 31-year-old will unlikely change the outcome of what is expected to happen at Old Trafford on Sunday.