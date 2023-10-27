After a disappointing reverse at Stoke City last time out, one journalist believes Daniel Farke will be dropping three players from the Leeds United starting line up when they take on Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

It’s a must-win game for the all whites given that the following week they play Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in what is likely to be the toughest test that they’ll have faced all season.

Leeds had been building up a head of steam with some positive results under the German, but all of it came crashing down at the Bet365 Stadium.

Patrick Bamford was given the chance to put Leeds ahead from the spot, but he skied his penalty to make it three misses on the bounce from 12 yards. Worse was to follow as an own goal saw Stoke take all three points.

“Changes will be made this weekend as Leeds look to end the month of October on a high,” William Jackson wrote for Leeds Live.

“The manager spelled Glen Kamara, Crysencio Summerville and Dan James at Stoke and it seems likely that all three men will step back into the starting line-up to face Huddersfield.”

Even though the season is only a few games old, Leeds are already at the stage where if you’re not hitting top form every week you are out of the picture, at least as a starter.

Farke can’t afford to mess around or give concessions to any player as he looks to close the widening gap to the top two.

There’s sure to be a tense atmosphere against the Terriers, but if Leeds want to be considered as contenders, these are the games they have to win.