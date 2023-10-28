Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

His contract with the Premier League club expires in 2025 and they could be under pressure to cash on him if he does not renew his contract. Saudi Arabian clubs were keen on signing him during the summer window but Liverpool managed to hold onto him. They are expected to return for him next year.

The Saudi Arabian clubs have been very active in the transfer market and they have recently signed top-class players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema. They are looking at Salah as their next big arrival.

A report from Football Insider claims that Kevin De Bruyne is a target for Saudi Arabian clubs as well.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can convince that 31-year-old Egyptian international to sign a new contract with them before the end of the season. He has been an exceptional servant for the club since joining them from Roma in 2017.

He has helped them win every single trophy at the club level and Salah is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world. Losing him will certainly weaken Liverpool’s attack and they will have to replace him adequately.

The Egyptian is still very much at his peak and he has scored nine goals and picked up four assists in 12 matches across all competitions this season.