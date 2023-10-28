Loan signings mooted at Newcastle as FFP bites hard

Although it’s believed that Newcastle’s owners have riches beyond the wildest dreams of any other football club in the world, sticking within Financial Fair Play boundaries still applies.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) to their immense credit haven’t been hoovering up talent just because they can – in the way that perhaps Chelsea have been doing.

They’ve taken a more considered view and clearly listened to the wants and needs of manager, Eddie Howe, and his backroom staff.

Any new signings since the takeover appear to have fitted into the squad like hand-in-glove, and that speaks of an organisation that is completely in tune from top to bottom.

One of the players signed during the summer, Sandro Tonali, is now the subject of a 10-month worldwide ban from football for illegal betting.

Though a number of players are thought to have been considered as his replacement, Football Insider have given the Magpies supporters a reality check, noting that because of FFP, the club will only be able to afford loan signings in January.

That won’t necessarily be a problem for the club as long as their recruitment remains as good as it has been to this point.

In any event, the situation is as it is whether Newcastle like it or not, so it’s incumbent on everyone at the club to do their level best to ensure continued success.