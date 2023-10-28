One of Europe’s hottest strikers being monitored by Arsenal and Tottenham ahead of January window

There are several clubs in the Premier League in need of a number nine and Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez is one man on several transfer lists.

The Mexican striker has taken Europe by storm since leaving Cruz Azul for Feyenoord in the summer of 2022 and after an impressive first season, the 22-year-old has extended his form into the 2023/24 campaign, netting 15 times in just 11 games so far this term.

According to 90min, Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea are three English clubs interested in signing the Feyenoord star and all have been impressed with the striker having sent scouts to watch him.

A move for Gimenez may have to wait until next summer for interested parties as Feyenoord are believed to be confident that their star striker will not leave during the January transfer window.

To keep interested clubs away, 90min reports that the Dutch club will only accept an Eredivisie-record transfer fee for the Mexican, which currently stands at the £87m (€100m), paid by Manchester United for Antony.

It is hard to see any of the English clubs paying that amount in January, therefore, Feyenoord are more than likely going to hold onto the 22-year-old until the season is over.