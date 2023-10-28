Tottenham will need to pay €45m for hot-shot with 18 goals in 13 games says transfer expert

At present, Tottenham Hotspur seem to be getting along just fine without a traditional centre-forward, with the loss of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich not affecting them at all.

Ange Postecoglou has had a brilliant start to his managerial career in the Premier League and after the Friday night win over Crystal Palace, the Australian could celebrate going five points clear at the top with his players.

Still unbeaten, Spurs are playing some sparkling stuff, and there’s a real feel good factor surrounding the club at present. Much of that has to be attributed to Postecoglou and the way he wants his teams to play.

There will still be room for improvement and tweaks to be made, and the north Londoners have been following one player in particular for a while now.

Twenty-two year old Santiago Gimenez has been on fire for Feyenoord this season, and he already has 18 goals in 13 games in all competitiions according to WhoScored.

That sort of form has seen Europe’s best sniffing around too, and something could happen regarding a transfer in January according to CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano.

More Stories / Latest News London rivals leading chase to sign 27-year-old Tottenham target Exclusive: Big changes could be afoot at Man United once Sir Jim Ratcliffe arrives says Romano 13 goal contributions this season: Liverpool expected to lose key star in 2024

‘What I can tell you after speaking to direct sources is Santiago Giménez has no agent or intermediary, there is no one taking care of his business other than his father – it’s important to verify that,’ he wrote in his exclusive Daily Briefing.

‘From what I’m hearing, something around €45m could be the right fee to get a deal done, so let’s see if that’s in the January window or in the summer.

‘Tottenham scouts have been following the player since last year and surely he’s interesting for them – but also for many other clubs around Europe. This is why decisions will be made in the next month but, at the moment, no statement from the player’s father on this.’

Given their current position and way of playing, Tottenham will surely be a very attractive proposition for the youngster, and their attentiveness towards him over the past few months may seal the deal in their favour.