Arsenal and Tottenham unwilling to pay the asking price for 27-year-old target

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on the Brentford striker Ivan Toney during the January transfer window.

The 27-year-old striker is currently suspended for breaching betting regulations but he is set to return to action midway through January. He is hoping to join a big club and the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham could provide him with that opportunity.

However, a report from Fichajes claims that his €70 million asking price could prove to be prohibitive to any transfer and the likes of Arsenal and Spurs are unwilling to pay that kind of money for him.

Although he is a proven performer in the Premier League, the London clubs are hoping to sign him for a more reasonable price. It will be interesting to see if Brentford are willing to reduce their asking price and sell him for a more reasonable fee.

There is no doubt that Toney would improve both clubs immensely. Arsenal have Gabriel Jesus at their disposal and the Brazilian has not been a prolific goalscorer for them. Toney would add a new dimension to their attack.

Similarly, Tottenham need to bring in an upgrade on Richarlison who has not been able to replace Harry Kane.

Both clubs have made an impressive start to the Premier League campaign and Toney will be attracted to the idea of playing for them. Their attacking approach would be a good fit for his game as well. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.