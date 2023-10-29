‘Embarrassing’ Roy Keane slams Manchester United after derby defeat

Roy Keane didn’t hold back with his criticism of Manchester United after their derby defeat to Manchester City.

The Red Devils were thrashed 3-0 on Sunday evening at Old Trafford by their bitter rivals, as they are resigned to eighth place in the Premier League table.

Erik ten Hag’s side had a bright start to the game but any hope was quickly diminished after Rasmus Hojlund brought down Rodri in the area, conceding a controversial penalty.

Erling Haaland drilled it into the bottom corner before grabbing his second just after the break.

The Norwegian then set up Phil Foden for his first and City’s third, wrapping up all three points for the treble winners.

Speaking in the studio after the game, Keane wasn’t too impressed, comparing it to the FA Cup final last year.

“Man City weren’t even at their best, it was the same as the FA Cup final last season,” Keane told Sky Sports, via Football365.

“They’re just toying with United now. It was almost embarrassing for the players. They were short in every aspect of the game technically, tactically and worryingly even physically. United were so off it.

“Credit to Man City though, they’re an outstanding team. United… where do you start and where do you finish? It’s a long way back for this team.”