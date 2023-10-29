Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been linked with a move to Newcastle United in recent weeks.

A report from Football Insider claims that the 27-year-old could now join Newcastle during the January transfer window.

Manchester City are not looking to stand in the midfielder’s way and they will let the England international leave so that he can play more often.

Phillips is not a key member of Guardiola’s first-team plans, but he could prove to be a useful acquisition for Newcastle. The Magpies will need to sign a quality defensive midfielder, especially after Sandro Tonali was banned for his involvement in an illegal beating scandal.

Phillips has not been able to live up to the expectations since his £45 million move to Manchester City in 2022 and he has not been a regular starter for them either. A move to Newcastle would give him a fresh start and help him get back to his best once again.

He was regarded as one of the finest midfielders in the league during his time at Leeds United. The defensive midfielder will help shield the back four and allow the creative players to operate with more freedom.

Eddie Howe could help him regain his form and confidence in the coming months. If he manages to impress during his loan spell at Newcastle, the Magpies might just sign him permanently at the end of the season.

Regular football will help the midfielder cement his place in the England starting lineup ahead of the European Championships as well.