West Ham United are reportedly keen on the Paris Saint-Germain striker Hugo Ekitike.

The 21-year-old French international striker was linked with a move to the Premier League during the summer transfer window as well. A report from Foot Mercato claims that a January departure is on the cards for the talented young striker and the likes of West Ham and Crystal Palace have been named as potential destinations.

Ekitike has struggled for regular game time at PSG this season and he has had just eight minutes of first-team action in the league so far. He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and the move away from PSG would be ideal for his development.

West Ham could certainly use more depth in the attack and the 21-year-old would be a superb, long-term investment for them. They need to bring in a quality, long-term replacement for Michail Antonio and the Frenchman certainly fits the profile.

Regular football at the London club could help him develop further and fulfil his tremendous potential.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace need to add to their attacking options as well. Ekitike could share the goalscoring burden alongside Jean-Philippe Mateta if he joins the Eagles.

Both clubs have the financial resources to tempt to PSG into selling the 21-year-old outcast, and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few months.