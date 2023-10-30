Arsenal eyeing up a move for 23-year-old defender, three other PL clubs keen

Arsenal are keen on signing the Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The 23-year-old has established himself as one of the finest young defenders in the Premier league and his performances have attracted the attention of a number of English clubs. The likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea are all keeping tabs on the England international, but Crystal Palace are likely to demand the premium for him.

A report from the Sun claims that Arsenal are huge admirers of the defender and they are hoping to beat their Premier League rivals to his signature.

Crystal Palace are unlikely to sanction his departure midway through the season and therefore any transfer would have to wait until the summer transfer window.

The Gunners could certainly use more depth in the central defence and Guehi would be a superb acquisition. He could be the ideal long-term partner for William Saliba at the heart of the defence.

Signing another quality young central defender would sort out the Arsenal defensive unit for the foreseeable future.

Marc Guehi is being scouted by Arsenal
The 23-year-old Crystal Palace defender will certainly be tempted to join a big club and Arsenal will be able to offer him Champions League football as well.

Regular football at a big club would help him cement his place in the England starting lineup as well. It remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace are ready to let him leave for a reasonable price in the coming months. Ideally, Arsenal will not want to enter into a bidding war for the player or pay over the odds for his services.

