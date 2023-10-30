Liverpool block the transfer of star man ahead of January transfer window

Saudi Arabia’s big target for 2024 is Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah but the Egyptian superstar will not be leaving Anfield in January as the Merseyside club have blocked any move.

That is according to Football Insider, who reports that the Reds will not sell their star man before the season ends, even if a huge offer arrives on their doorstep during the winter transfer window.

The Saudis targeted the 31-year-old in the summer but a move never materialised as Liverpool would not entertain it. Salah is an icon in that region of the World and it is the reason why the Saudi Arabian clubs are willing to part with huge money for the winger.

A January move is not possible but with a contract expiring at Anfield in 2025, it will be interesting to see if the Reds will sell Salah next summer.

There is no way Liverpool would sell Salah midway through a season as the superstar is crucial to the way Jurgen Klopp’s team play. The Egypt international has 10 goals and four assists across 13 appearances this season and that output is almost impossible to replace during the January window.

The winger is going to play a crucial role in how Liverpool do this season but could this campaign be the last we see the winger in a red shirt?