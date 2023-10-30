Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano names “the most important thing” that has to change after Man Utd defeat to City

Manchester City Manchester United FC
Posted by

Fabrizio Romano has responded to the Manchester Derby defeat with his analysis on what needs to change for Manchester United and struggling manager Erik ten Hag.

Writing exclusively for the Daily Briefing, Romano explained that he feels Man Utd need to resolve the ownership issues behind the scenes, and stressed that he still feels Ten Hag needs more time at Old Trafford.

The Dutch tactician will be in the spotlight after a poor start to the season, with results and performances looking a long way from what fans will have been expecting, even if many will have been under no illusion that this was always going to be a long-term project that would require time and patience.

There are legitimate concerns about how Ten Hag has the Red Devils playing, though, but Romano insists there’s no change at the club right now in terms of the security of the manager’s position.

Erling Haaland scored twice as Man City beat Man Utd 3-0 at Old Trafford
More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: “City are on another level” – Fabrizio Romano not surprised by Man United’s Derby defeat
Fabrizio Romano reveals Chelsea’s transfer priority ahead of January window
Aston Villa confirm club legend has passed away, aged 81

“We shouldn’t forget the positive impact Erik ten Hag made last season – they did well in the Premier League and won the Carabao Cup, so that’s a good start to build on,” Romano said.

“For now, I’m not aware of any change to Ten Hag’s position at Old Trafford, and in my personal opinion, the most important thing is that they need to clarify things around the ownership/minority stake as soon as possible.”

More Stories Erik ten Hag Fabrizio Romano Pep Guardiola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.