Chelsea face uphill battle to land world-class 20-year-old with four other Premier League clubs circling

Once the January transfer window comes around, there’s bound to be movement from the blue half of west London as Chelsea attack the market once more.

It’s become something of a theme of Todd Boehly’s ownership that he needs to flex when the game’s best talent becomes available.

Though he certainly can’t be accused of not backing his managers in the transfer market, there’s a cogent argument as to whether the club’s current transfer policy is the best way of doing business.

In any event the wheels already appear to be being set in motion for one player that’s yet to be put on the market by his current club.

That’s because Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz is clearly one of the top young talents in European football, and any team would benefit by having him in their side.

TeamTalk note that Chelsea are showing the most interest in him, but he’s also being monitored by Man City, Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle.

Bayern Munich and Barcelona are also mentioned as possible destinations for the 20-year-old.

Despite his relatively young age, Wirtz has played for the German national team on 12 occasions (per TeamTalk) and very obviously has the brightest of futures in the game.

It remains to be seen whether Leverkusen can hang onto him, with perhaps the future of coach, Xabi Alonso, tied into Wirtz’s.