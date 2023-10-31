Frustrated Arsenal man could be offered a way out of his personal hell by Juventus

Although they’re keeping pace at the top of the Premier League table, one Arsenal ace is clearly unhappy with his lot at present.

Mikel Arteta has worked wonders with his first-team staff to ensure that the disappointment of last season’s failed title challenge hasn’t affected how the team began the current campaign.

It would have been easy to allow thoughts of what might’ve been to dominate the working processes of what is still essentially a young side, but their experienced manager, thanks to the backing of the board, has brought in the right players to push them on again.

One of those was former West Ham captain, Declan Rice, and it’s right to say that he’s been an absolute revelation in north London.

He’s settled in like hand-in-glove and aside from some brilliant midfield play, he’s come up with the odd, crucial goal (Man United, Chelsea).

His magnificent form, and injury concerns for Thomas Partey has meant there’s been no regular place for the 30-year-old Ghanaian.

TuttoJuve note that the player’s frustration at not playing is threatening to boil over.

So far, Partey has made just four appearances (one as sub) in the Premier League this season according to WhoScored.

Help may be at hand in the form of Italian football’s Old Lady, however.

TuttoJuve suggest that Partey is being monitored by Juventus and, once Paul Pogba’s ban from the game has been officially ratified, the Bianconeri will look to make their move.