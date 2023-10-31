Leeds and Leicester enquire about signing South American striker

Championship leaders Leicester City and third-placed Leeds United are both likely to be watching the weekend’s Copa Libertadores final with interest.

That’s because, according to TeamTalk, they are one of a host of clubs with a vested interest in signing one of Fluminense’s players.

As both clubs look to move back up to the Premier League at the first attempt, it’s always a good idea to strengthen in the middle of the season if possible, as much as to provide competition for places as anything else.

Studious transfer business in January could be the difference in winning a title or losing out, and whilst it’s accepted that finances do play a part of course, there’s a question mark as to how much ambition a club has if they’re prepared to sit on their laurels and hope for the best.

Daniel Farke at Leeds is hardly likely to do that, and Enzo Maresca at Leicester has also shown his ruthlessness when needed.

Whether either are able to acquire Jhon Arias in the new year is unclear at this point, with TeamTalk also noting that Rangers, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Wolves and Burnley will have scouts at the final to run the rule over the Colombian.

Five goals and three assists from 24 games this season (three as sub) per WhoScored, doesn’t scream prolific, but with so many clubs following the player, there must be something they see in him which is worth investing in.