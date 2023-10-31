Presnel Kimpembe is set to hold talks over a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain soon despite some transfer rumours linking him with Barcelona, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing.

Kimpembe has been a key player for PSG down the years, but he’s close to becoming a free agent at the end of this season, so one imagines there will be some other clubs around Europe keeping an eye on the France international’s situation.

Romano seems aware of speculation involving Barcelona, but he says he’s not hearing anything particularly concrete about that at the moment, and has suggested that Kimpembe will soon discuss a new deal with his current club.

It remains to be seen what the outcome of those talks will be, but one imagines PSG will surely be keen to keep Kimpembe on board, so it could depend on whether or not he wants to commit his future to the club or try a new challenge.

“Presnel Kimpembe – My understanding for the moment is that Kimpembe will discuss his future with PSG in the second half of this season,” Romano said.

“At the moment, no decision has been made. I’m not aware of anything concrete with Barcelona as of today, they have different priorities.”