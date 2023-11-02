The January transfer window can’t come soon enough for West Ham given that their two main centre forwards, Michail Antonio and Danny Ings, have just two goals between them this season according to WhoScored.

It’s a poor return by any team’s standards but for a Premier League outfit with a storied history to boast one of the worst front lines in the English top-flight is a travesty.

The win against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup has papered over the cracks for a little while longer though it’s clear the Hammers need to take the plunge and spend some money on a top-class striker.

According to West Ham Zone, the club have tried to sign Santos’ 20-year-old Brazilian sensation, Marcos Leonardo, in the past without success.

Graeme Bailey has told 90Min that Newcastle United, Fulham and Brentford are also monitoring the player whilst other Premier League sides have apparently run the rule over him in the past.

Clearly a man much in demand, it seems fairly evident that Santos aren’t going to be able to keep hold of their man if any club comes in with an acceptable offer.

Should Brentford lose Ivan Toney, then their need could be as acute as West Ham’s, however, the east Londoners have arguably needed a top-end front man for the last couple of years and never followed through with any targets.

Now it seems they have little other option.