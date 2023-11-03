Kidnapping case regarding the parents of Liverpool’s Luis Diaz looks to be coming to an end

Luis Diaz’s nightmare looks set to come to an end as Colombian rebel group ELN have asked their men to release the footballer’s father after kidnapping both his parents last week.

It was reported last weekend that the Liverpool star’s parents were captured in Northern Colombia, which prompted the 26-year-old to miss the Reds’ game with Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

The footballer’s mother was found shortly after but his father remained on the missing list having both been taken by armed men on motorcycles at a gas station in the small town of Barrancas.

On Thursday, the peace delegation of the Colombian government, which is currently in negotiations with ELN, said in a statement that it was “officially aware” that the kidnapping had been “perpetrated by a unit that belongs to ELN.”

According to ESPN, the ELN have asked their men to free Luis Manuel Diaz, who will now release the Liverpool star’s father as soon as possible.

This will hopefully bring about a speedy and safe resolution to a horrifying few days for Diaz’s family.