Exclusive: ‘Really important player’ – Real Madrid appreciate Chelsea ace says Romano

Real Madrid are beginning to build a formidable squad again and it’s clear that they have their eye on one Chelsea ace.

Jude Bellingham has more than proved his worth to his new side already, his recent El Clasico double securing all three points for Los Blancos and keeping them atop the Spanish top-flight.

With talented youngster, Arda Guler, now back to full fitness and ready to challenge for a starting spot, Carlo Ancelotti has the perfect mix of youth and experience in his side at present.

One area where perhaps Real aren’t 100 percent happy with squad depth is at right-back and, although Dani Carvajal has been one of the club’s most consistent players this season, there’s no escaping the fact that he’ll be 32 years of age in January.

There’s been no public acknowledgment that they’re unhappy with the Spaniard either, so the only other logical reason why they are pursuing Chelsea captain, Reece James, is for succession planning.

‘We always see rumours about Real Madrid and their appreciation for Reece James coming from the Spanish media, but guys, from what I’m hearing, it’s important to understand that Chelsea consider him a really important player for the future,’ CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, wrote in his exclusive Daily Briefing.

Unfortunately for the Spanish league giants, there’s little chance of them being able to prise the England international to the Spanish capital and see him team up with international colleague, Bellingham.

‘He’s been very unlucky with injuries but everyone at the club, because he’s an English player, because he’s a very important full-back and because they believe his potential is still very big, they all want Reece James to remain part of the project,’ Romano continued.

‘That’s why he’s the captain, that’s why he has the armband and that’s why Pochettino, people in the board and others at the club see Reece James as a very important player for the future at Chelsea.

‘So, at the moment, the situation remains quiet and the focus of the player is also to do his best for Chelsea, which is why he signed a contract extension almost one year ago.’

Of course you can never say never in football, and were Los Blancos to make a ridiculous offer, it would at least give both player and club something to think about.

For now, however, that’s unlikely to happen.