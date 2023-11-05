Liverpool star has decided to move on at the end of the season

Mohamed Salah is expected to move on from Liverpool at the end of the season.

According to Football Insider, Mohamed Salah has an agreement in place to join the Saudi Pro League next summer. The Liverpool star has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia for a while now. And, he finally has an agreement in principle to make a move to the Middle East having verbally agreed terms to join the league.

Salah was on the radar of Al-Ittihad during the summer transfer window. The Saudi club submitted an offer worth £150 million in total to acquire the services of the 31-year-old. But, Liverpool were not ready to part ways with their Egyptian superstar

The Merseyside club rejected the offer and managed to hold onto their player. Saudi clubs were expected to return for the services of Salah in the winter as the PIF are keen on having him as their next marquee signing. But, Liverpool have already made it clear that they won’t sell the former Roma forward in the winter irrespective of the offer.

The Saudi Pro League are determined to have Salah in their ranks. They are willing to wait until the end of the season and have already reached an agreement with the player over a move. Salah has verbally agreed to join the SPL and he has agreed on a deal in principle over the move. With him turning 32 at the end of the season and his contract running out in the summer of 2025, the SPL could acquire his services for just over £150 million. With just a year left on his deal next summer, Liverpool will look to cash in on him. And, this is where the Saudi Pro League could fulfil their ambition of having the Egypt international in their ranks.