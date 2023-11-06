24-year-old Liverpool star admits he has dreamt of playing for Euro giants

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has revealed that he has previously dreamt of playing for Paris Saint-Germain.

When asked by French outlet Canal+, the 24-year-old defender admitted that he would be lying if he said that he did not wish to play for PSG one day. However, the Liverpool defender has revealed that it is not one of his objectives right now.

He said: “If I said no, I’d be lying, but if you’re asking, is it one of my objectives? Not at all.”

Konate has been a key player for Liverpool since joining the club and he has established himself as one of the best central defenders in the Premier League. He has been an important player for the French national team as well.

He has all the attributes to develop into a world-class defender and Liverpool will be hoping to hold onto him for as long as possible. His comments regarding Paris Saint-Germain could certainly worry the fans and a section of the fan base are reportedly unhappy with his revelations as per SportBible.

It will be interesting to see whether the defender chooses to move to PSG in the coming years. He is still entering his peak years and he is likely to improve further. Liverpool must do everything in their power to keep him at the club for the long term.

Liverpool star Virgil Van Dijk is already in his 30s and Konate is likely to be the leader at the back for the foreseeable future. The 24-year-old has been an indispensable asset for Jurgen Klopp and his departure would weaken Liverpool severely.