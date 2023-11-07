Tottenham ready to move for 20 goal Premier League striker in 2024

Tottenham have set their sights on bringing Brentford’s Ivan Toney to the North London club in 2024 and are ready to go head-to-head with Premier League rivals for his signature.

Spurs are currently without a number nine following the departure of Harry Kane over the summer and have been using Son Heung-min in that position so far this campaign with great effect.

However, long-term the North London club want a proper number nine and Brentford’s Ivan Toney is a player Spurs are ready to make a move for in 2024, reports Football Insider.

The 27-year-old is ready to move on from the Bees and with a contract expiring in 2025, next summer would be the ideal time for the West London club to cash in on their star man.

Tottenham will face strong competition for Toney as the report states that Chelsea, Man United and Arsenal are also considering moves for the England star.

This comes off of the back of the Brentford star’s incredible 2022/23 campaign in which the striker scored 21 goals and provided five assists in 35 games across all competitions – including a best-ever return of 20 strikes in the Premier League.

Toney is currently focused on getting back to playing regular football when his gambling ban expires on 16 January and then he will decide with his club on how to move from there.