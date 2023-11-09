“It’s my home” – Highly-rated manager excited by West Ham prospect

West Ham’s season under David Moyes isn’t perhaps going as well as everyone might’ve expected, given the way in which the Hammers ended 2022/23.

The Europa Conference League title was a real high point in the club’s history but since then things have steadily started to go downhill.

At the time of writing, the east Londoners are in 12th position, but only three points off of 16th.

The way in which Moyes has the team playing appears to be a bone of contention with the London Stadium faithful too.

They’re used to flair players and attacking football rather than journeymen that can grind out results.

Perhaps that’s why Will Still hasn’t ruled himself out of taken over at the club should Moyes be sent packing at the end of the current campaign.

Still, 31, is manager of Reims and a confirmed West Ham nut.

“I would think twice about (taking the West Ham job),” he said to Sud Info when the question of if he’d like to take the reins in east London was put to him.

“But would I be able to (turn it down)? I would feel too guilty if I lost (as manager of West Ham). But the Premier League and Europe are clearly two big objectives.

“In the short term, I want to complete a full season with Reims and finish as high as possible. As for the future, that’s my problem. I never had a career plan. I take what comes.

“But I admit that the little child in me wants to return to England. It’s my home, it’s my league. The best in the world. I have always been a West Ham supporter.”

At just 31 years of age, for the West Ham board to even consider his candidacy would be a real departure for them.

Arguably that’s what’s needed in any event, whether Still is the chosen one or not.

Moyes has been successful in the sense that he’s taken the Hammers to sixth and seventh place finishes in the Premier League as well as delivering the club’s first trophy in 43 years.

There’s an argument as to whether anyone could improve upon that given the resources available, however, the Hammers have been far too flat of late and a change may give the first-team the impetus it needs to become a real force domestically and on the continent.