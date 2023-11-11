Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag suspended for the game against Everton

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will not be on the touchlines against Everton due to a one-game suspension.

He picked up his third yellow card of the season during the 1-0 win against Luton Town earlier today.

Victor Lindelof scored the only goal of the game with United holding on to their lead in a hard fought victory.

Luton Town kept pushing on for an equaliser until the last minute and as pressure mounted on, ten Hag got booked for disputing two late throw ins.

His dissent resulted in a booking, which means he will now serve a one match ban from the touchlines.

The Dutch manager spoke about the incident after the game in his post match interview.

Explaining his outburst, he said:

“It was about a moment so clear, a throw-in, but it was the second time.” “I was on top of where it happened and was so clear and obvious our ball, I made a remark and therefore I got booked.” “There is a certain point you have to accept decisions, what I should do as well.”

Despite average performances, United have won four of their last 5 games in the league, bringing them within three points off a top four place.

Their next game is an away trip to Everton who won defeated Crystal Palace in five goal thriller earlier today as well.