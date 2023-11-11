‘VAR was right’ Mikel Arteta jokingly praises the referees after Burnley win

Mikel Arteta made sure to praise the referees and VAR after his side’s game on Saturday afternoon.

Arsenal moved up to second place in the Premier League table after a 3-1 win against Vincent Kompany’s Burnely at the Emirates Stadium.

Leandro Trossard opened the scoring minutes before the break, heading the ball past the stranded goalkeeper before crashing into the post.

The newly promoted side then grabbed a shock equaliser against the run of play after a deflected shot found its way to the back of the net.

However, the shock wore off mere minutes later when William Saliba scored a towering header from a corner before Oleksander Zinchenko put the game out of reach with a karate-style kick.

There was a blemish on the performance however, as substitute Fabio Vieira received a red card for a high challenge late on.

Speaking after the game, Arteta made sure to praise the referees for their performance.

“With the red card… yes, VAR was right,” he said in the post-match press conference.

“The referee was right. Really good decision, really positive from Mikel to speak about that! Good decision.”