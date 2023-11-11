Video: Rasmus Hojlund misses an absolute sitter for Manchester United against Luton Town

Luton Town Manchester United FC
Posted by

Rasmus Hojlund had a golden opportunity to give Manchester United an early lead against Luton Town but ended up missing an absolute sitter.

Maguire’s clearance cum pass set up Rashord on the right with plenty of space who delivers a cross into the box. The deflected cross lands straight to Hojlund who is 5 yards out but somehow fails to score from there.

The keeper needs to be credited for the excellent save as well but the Danish striker should have scored.

Watch the miss below:

 

 

 

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Leandro Trossard crashes into the post injuring himself as he scores the opener for Arsenal
Video: Harry Kane scores brilliant goal to score his 16th of the season
6ft 4in Leeds player set for imminent exit from Elland Road
More Stories Rasmus Hojlund

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.