Video: Rasmus Hojlund misses an absolute sitter for Manchester United against Luton Town

Rasmus Hojlund had a golden opportunity to give Manchester United an early lead against Luton Town but ended up missing an absolute sitter.

Maguire’s clearance cum pass set up Rashord on the right with plenty of space who delivers a cross into the box. The deflected cross lands straight to Hojlund who is 5 yards out but somehow fails to score from there.

The keeper needs to be credited for the excellent save as well but the Danish striker should have scored.

Watch the miss below:

A bad Manchester United finish or a fine Luton Town save? ? Thomas Kaminski denies Rasmus Højlund from point-blank range but Paul Scholes believes the Red Devil should have scored ? Stream #PLGoalRush LIVE, or on-demand after, here ? https://t.co/Y5x9mPyc4Y #OptusSport #PL pic.twitter.com/CSkH1UUdxv — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) November 11, 2023