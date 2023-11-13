Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides positive Chelsea transfer update

Fabrizio Romano has some reassuring Chelsea transfer news today as he insists he’s not aware of Manchester City actively pursuing Blues right-back Reece James at the moment.

Writing in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing, Romano insisted that James was happy at Stamford Bridge, whilst also making it clear that Man City were happy with current right-back Kyle Walker, so it perhaps doesn’t make sense to see these James rumours doing the rounds at the moment.

Of course, the England international is a fine player who has done well at Chelsea, so it wouldn’t be surprising if he had admirers from elsewhere, but it doesn’t seem like a particularly realistic deal for City or anyone else.

Then again, Chelsea might have to make some progress this season because they won’t want another year out of the Champions League, with James surely the kind of player who’ll have big ambitions and won’t settle for another mid-table finish.

Discussing the situation, Romano said: “Another story involving Man City and Real Madrid is some surprise links with Reece James, but again there is nothing happening there. James is key player for Chelsea and he loves the club – there’s nothing with other clubs at this stage, no negotiations or talks taking place.

“My personal opinion is that Chelsea is the perfect place for James, while Man City are very happy with Kyle Walker as of now, as he’s been excellent again this season.”

