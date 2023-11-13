Pundit believes Aston Villa can win silverware this season

talkSPORT pundit Andy Townsend believes Aston Villa can win silverware this season, saying he thinks they are “ready to do it”. 

Townsend speaking with Ally McCoist, praised John McGinn and Ollie Watkins for their starts to the campaign, saying that Watkins “looks like he is gonna score every week”.

They then went on to praise the atmosphere at the club at the moment, being created by Unai Emery and his team. Townsend stating that Villa is a “harmonious club” at the minute.

Townsend finished off speaking on Villa, making the claim they are “ready to do it” in regards to winning silverware this season.

Aston Villa sit 5th in the Premier League after the opening 12 games of the 2023/24 season. They have 25 points, winning eight, drawing one and only losing three in their first 12 games.

They sit one point off of fourth placed Tottenham, two points from third placed Arsenal and second placed Liverpool on 27, and only three points off of top spot Manchester City on 28.

After the international break, Villa will face Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with tough fixtures to come at the start of December too, as they will face Manchester City and Arsenal in back to back weeks.

