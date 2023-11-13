Spurs attacker tops Saudi Pro League’s January wishlist

Tottenham Hotspur’s Richarlison is reportedly a top January target for clubs in Saudi Arabia’s Pro League.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph, who claims the Brazilian attacker tops the mid-season wishlist of some of Saudi Arabia’s wealthiest clubs.

Although currently ruled out with a groin injury, Richarlison, 26, has fallen massively out of favour under Ange Postecoglou with the Aussie manager preferring to play Brennan Johnson on the left wing.

Consequently, even though Richarlison still has nearly four years left on his contract, there is speculation a January switch to the lucrative Pro League could be on the cards.

And following Al-Ittihad’s late enquiry over the 26-year-old’s availability in the summer, it is expected the Jeddah-based side will be among those to try again in the New Year.

Attacker and captain Son Heung-min is also a target for the Pro League but the South Korean is seen as an unrealistic target at this stage.

As for Richarlison, it remains to be seen if Postecoglou and chairman Daniel Levy will give the green light, but with the South American valued at around £40 million (TM) and struggling to perform, this winter may be the time for the former Everton star to move on in search of a new challenge.