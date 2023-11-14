Exclusive: Transfer expert names one club to watch out for in Jadon Sancho race

Jadon Sancho is almost certain to leave Manchester United in January following his long exile from the Premier League club’s senior squad.

United manager Erik ten Hag has cast the winger aside following the 23-year-old’s actions after the Red Devils were defeated by Arsenal in early September, actions the Englishman is yet to apologise for.

Having been left out of the squad for the match in North London by Ten Hag for not training up to standards, Sancho essentially labelled his manager a liar and that did not go down well.

With the issue unresolved, the 23-year-old is set to leave Old Trafford in January and there are several clubs interested across the World.

Writing in his exclusive Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, transfer expert Ben Jacobs has provided an update on Sancho’s future.

Jacobs states that there is interest in the winger from across Europe but names one club to watch out for.

“Jadon Sancho is almost certain to leave Manchester United in January. There is both European and Saudi interest,” the journalist said.

“However, a lot of the European clubs want a ‘try before you buy’ type deal. This means a straight loan, or one with an option.

“Al-Hilal could be one to watch for Sancho. Their priority is to replace Neymar during his long-term ACL injury, but not necessarily with a like-for-like profile. They just want a goalscorer. Sancho hasn’t been tempted by a Saudi move in the past, but dealmakers aren’t put off by rejections…”