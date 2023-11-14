Manager confirms 6ft 4in ace will play for Leeds in 2024

Daniel Farke is certainly steering Leeds in the right direction in 2023/24, mirroring the good work he did whilst at Norwich, whom he famously got promoted from the Championship.

For the all whites to go up at the first time of asking it will need one of either Leicester City or Ipswich Town to have a significant wobble during the middle to late part of the campaign.

At present, Leeds are in third place but are eight points behind both Ipswich and the Foxes.

They’ve shown, with wins away at both, that they’re more than capable of beating anyone in the division on their day, and with the motivation of having someone to aim at clearly a driving force, Farke is unlikely to let up in his quest to get the side into the automatic promotion places.

One of the reasons why they’ve been doing so well this season is the form of Joe Rodon, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

Leeds fans will be delighted to learn that the 26-year-old is going to stay at the club beyond the Janaury window too.

“Joe will stay with us (beyond January). He’s an important player for my plans and it is important we have stability,” Farke said to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“I am happy and pleased with his development, he has to keep going and that’s important. So far so good but it is always about the next game. We have to make sure we are there with good performances and he has been brilliant so far.”

If he can maintain the form he’s shown in the early part of the season, then Leeds will almost certainly have half a chance at reaching the promised land by next summer.