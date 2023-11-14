Tottenham are reportedly keeping tabs on former midfielder Marcus Edwards.

The former Tottenham Academy graduate was in action during Sporting CP’s clash against Benfica at the weekend and the North London club sent scouts to watch the player in action as per 90 Min.

The 24-year-old midfielder has impressed since he moved to Portugal and he has been linked with a return to England in recent months. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham decide to bring him back to the club in the near future.

Edwards is capable of operating as a winger as well as a central attacking midfielder. Tottenham already have James Maddison operating as the number ten and Edwards will have to slot into the wide areas if he returns to Tottenham.

The Sporting CP midfielder will add goals and creativity to the Tottenham attack and he could prove to be a useful option for Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham need to improve their attacking options in order to challenge for major trophies and Edwards could be tempted to return to his former club. He will feel that he has unfinished business in the Premier League and he will want to showcase qualities in English football.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham follow up on their interest with a concrete offer to sign the player in the coming months. Players like Richarlison have been largely underwhelming this season and signing a quality attacker in January could prove to be a wise decision for the North London club.