Aston Villa have emerged as a surprise Premier League club to join the race to sign Man United’s Jadon Sancho in January as the winger is expected to leave Old Trafford.

Signed for £75m in the summer of 2021, Sancho has not lived up to expectations at Man United and is currently in the middle of a feud with manager Erik ten Hag.

The 23-year-old is training with United’s reserve team at the club’s Carrington training ground and is set to leave the Manchester club in January.

Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and clubs in Saudi Arabia are all interested in the Red Devils’ star but Aston Villa could get in and amongst the race, reports the Birmingham Mail.

Reports in the summer stated Villa were one of several clubs to register an interest in Sancho and this would be a surprise move for the winger to make.

On the other hand, Sancho’s past behaviour indicates that he is a disruptive character and Unai Emery will not want that within his squad as Villa are a club on the way up under the Spaniard.