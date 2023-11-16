Sir Jim Ratcliffe will prioritise getting rid of dead weight at Man United in January

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is closing in on a £1.3billion deal to take a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United from the Glazer family and the INEOS CEO will look to make major changes to the squad once he is through the door at Old Trafford.

It has taken the British businessman longer than expected to be a part of the Premier League giants as the club’s board delayed making a decision but Ratcliffe is set to take over the footballing side of the club very soon.

Once everything is ready to go, Ratcliffe will prioritise shifting the dead weight in the Man United squad during the January transfer window, reports talkSPORT.

It is uncertain who those players will be but it is expected to be the likes of Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek.

If the new Man United co-owner is going to do this, he will have to bring in players to replace them as Erik ten Hag is already short in certain areas, such as the wing positions.

With not a lot of time to plan for the upcoming transfer window, it could be a chaotic window for Man United and that may lead to more bad decisions, which might not help their current situation.